SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,731,254.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,923,865.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $1,993,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,889.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 16,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,731,254.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,923,865.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1,368.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

