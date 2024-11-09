SLR Investment Corp Releases Financial Results for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2024

SLR Investment Corp (NASDAQ: SLRC) recently disclosed its financial results for the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on November 6, 2024, highlighting the financial performance during this period. The press release, detailed as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing, outlines the outcomes of operations and financial conditions.

It’s important to note that the information presented under this disclosure, encompassing Exhibit 99.1, is being provided for reference purposes and is not to be considered as “filed” per the regulations of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, this data is not integrated by reference into any submission made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as explicitly specified by direct reference in such documentation.

The company did not report any financial statements or additional exhibits in conjunction with this filing. Exhibit 99.1 contains the specifics of the press release from November 6, 2024, while Exhibit 104 comprises the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded in the Inline XBRL document.

In adherence to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, SLR Investment Corp has duly ensured the submission of this report as of November 6, 2024, undersigned by Guy F. Talarico, the Secretary of the company.

This news represents an update on SLR Investment Corp’s recent financial performance and its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and stakeholders can access the complete details of the financial results in the disclosed press release attached to the filing.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

