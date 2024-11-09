Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 942,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,815,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 234.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,258,000 after buying an additional 443,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.8 %

SNA stock opened at $359.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.90. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $360.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,335 shares of company stock worth $14,706,082. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

