SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Mizuho

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEDG. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $775.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $103.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

