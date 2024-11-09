Source Financial Advisors LLC Buys 126 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,613,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 375,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,136,000 after buying an additional 63,316 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,212,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 150.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.