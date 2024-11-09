Source Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 324,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

