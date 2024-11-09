Source Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after purchasing an additional 238,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,188,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,706,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $684.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.97 and a 52 week high of $688.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $625.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

