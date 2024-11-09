Source Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Booking Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,943.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,998.52 and a 12 month high of $5,060.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,931.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

