Source Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $342,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $203,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 28,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $524.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $481.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $386.74 and a 1 year high of $528.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

