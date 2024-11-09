South Bow Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:SOBO)

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

South Bow has a payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect South Bow to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

South Bow Price Performance

NYSE SOBO opened at $23.65 on Friday. South Bow has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOBO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

