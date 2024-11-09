SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Cowa LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cowa LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 2.6% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $440.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $338.77 and a 52-week high of $441.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

