SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $72.12, with a volume of 21580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

