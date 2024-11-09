SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 315225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.