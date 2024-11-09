SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $70.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

