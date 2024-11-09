SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Increased by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $42,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 1,971,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,780. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.18 and a 12-month high of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.