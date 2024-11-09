SpiderRock Advisors LLC Buys 60 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.8 %

ROK stock opened at $272.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.69. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.