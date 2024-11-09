SpiderRock Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

