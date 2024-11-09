SpiderRock Advisors LLC Has $15.99 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $82,581,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

