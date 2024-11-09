SpiderRock Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $213.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $145.28 and a 12-month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

