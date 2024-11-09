Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,829,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 541,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,287. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

