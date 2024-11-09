Stifel Nicolaus Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $115.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ELF opened at $120.15 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,633,000 after buying an additional 261,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,321,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.