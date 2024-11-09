Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $19.25

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $19.25 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NYSE:NTST opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.08. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,399.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $170,000. M&G PLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

