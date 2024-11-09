Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $231,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after buying an additional 164,532 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 598,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 209,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NiSource Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE NI opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $36.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.