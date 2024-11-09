StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Friday. 83,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Further Reading

