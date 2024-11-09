StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIQT has been the subject of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LIQT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 6,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

