StockNews.com Downgrades Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Sell

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE CCS opened at $90.24 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $67.49 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Century Communities by 95.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

