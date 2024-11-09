StockNews.com Downgrades National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

NHC traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.43. 53,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,327. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.41. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.72.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

