StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$84.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.96.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

