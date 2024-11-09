Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,195,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.3 %

BXC stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BXC

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.