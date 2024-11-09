Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Herc were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Herc by 185.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 110,922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Herc by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Herc by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth $8,667,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,880 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,960 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRI opened at $233.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

