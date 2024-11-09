Summit Global Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MHO. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.32 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.24.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

