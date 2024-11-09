Summit Global Investments Decreases Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in GMS were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth $68,693,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 28.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after acquiring an additional 406,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 103.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 350,478 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,601,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GMS opened at $100.08 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

