Summit Global Investments Has $1.75 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.96. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.65 and a 12 month high of $150.96.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.65%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

