Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in HNI were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in HNI by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HNI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 5,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $280,635.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,180.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 5,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $280,635.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,180.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $642,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on HNI

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.