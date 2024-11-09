Summit Global Investments Invests $1.45 Million in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 351.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 270,427 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 205,885 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after purchasing an additional 201,399 shares during the period. Bwcp LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,890,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,748,177.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $729,537.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,227.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $9,961,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,748,177.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $663.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

