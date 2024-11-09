Summit Global Investments Sells 1,599 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

