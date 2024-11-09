SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Robert Duchscher Sells 50,000 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) insider Robert Duchscher sold 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $366,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,977.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SunOpta Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $870.79 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.83.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 356,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SunOpta by 77.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 857,603 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at about $6,394,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

