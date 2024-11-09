Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $563.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.2 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,755.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Loreen M. Spencer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,266 shares in the company, valued at $95,911.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

