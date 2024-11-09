Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Jack A. Khattar Sells 125,000 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $4,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,971,988.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 330,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 65,880 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,077,000 after acquiring an additional 351,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,088 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

