Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Jack A. Khattar Sells 125,000 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $4,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,971,988.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
