Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Price

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

NYSE HWM traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.67. 2,012,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,814. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $22,671,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

