T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 260,795 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $236.74. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,824 shares of company stock valued at $94,003,400. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

