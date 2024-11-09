Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after acquiring an additional 608,547 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 358,860 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tanger during the second quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

