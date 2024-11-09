Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.30. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

Tapinator Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

About Tapinator

(Get Free Report)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.