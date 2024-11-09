Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Declares GBX 6.40 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 759.50 ($9.89) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 848.50 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 713.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 674.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,726.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, insider David Hearn purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.53) per share, with a total value of £101,525 ($132,159.59). Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

