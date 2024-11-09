TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 2.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $61,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Linde by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Linde by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde stock opened at $459.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.60 and a 200-day moving average of $452.30. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $390.38 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

