TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after purchasing an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,420,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $65,595,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $420.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $422.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,334,891.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

