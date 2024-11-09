TCTC Holdings LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,544,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,492,000 after acquiring an additional 899,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in PayPal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

