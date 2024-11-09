Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEF. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEF
Telefónica Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Telefónica by 113.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
About Telefónica
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telefónica
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.