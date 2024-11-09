Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE TEI opened at $5.62 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
