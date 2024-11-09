Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TEI opened at $5.62 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

