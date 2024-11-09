Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Posts Earnings Results

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%.
Terreno Realty Stock Up 2.6 %
TRNO stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. 769,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69.
Terreno Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 107.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
